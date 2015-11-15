Sean Morse

Fervr & Flame Experiment 1

Fervr & Flame Experiment 1 food fire branding ampersand flame
Some project are just always evolving I feel like. I wanted to come and revisit some branding with the Flampersand and see if I could start using it in new and more engaging ways. Using the brand mark in place of the word fire was one experiment that I felt was worth exploring for sure.

Posted on Nov 15, 2015
