Sean Morse

Fervr & Flame Logo Lock Up

Sean Morse
Sean Morse
Hire Me
  • Save
Fervr & Flame Logo Lock Up food fire branding ampersand flame
Download color palette

I wanted to start pulling inspiration form the idea of the circle that is created around a campfire whether it be the stones of the fire pit or the people that surround them.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Sean Morse
Sean Morse
Playing Here & There, Where I Can
Hire Me

More by Sean Morse

View profile
    • Like