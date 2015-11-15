Kristen Smeehuyzen

Coconut Moose Mug

Coconut Moose Mug tropical christmas illustration vector christmas vacation national lampoons moose coconut
Moose Mug inspired by National Lampoons (tropical style!) I think I need one of these this year to sip some Bailey's and Kahlúa out of ;)

I love cookies, thrifting, and I design stuff.
