Smock - Responsive Screenshot App

Smock - Responsive Screenshot App ui web design mobile design responsive design kittens mac app screenshot
https://gumroad.com/l/NeWas
*Pre-Order Special* Get 50% off the original price and all devices unlocked.

The easiest way to take mobile screenshots of websites and have it automatically generate a mockup on the device.

Let me know what you dribbblers think of the design!

Posted on Nov 15, 2015
