Stuart Hilton

Weeman Foxtrot

Stuart Hilton
Stuart Hilton
Hire Me
  • Save
Weeman Foxtrot thicklines logo auckland art awesome doodle illustration vector design
Download color palette

Logo design I have created on for a coming soon weird/exciting handcraft antiques store.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Stuart Hilton
Stuart Hilton
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Stuart Hilton

View profile
    • Like