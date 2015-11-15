Amir Hamdi

Designer talk

Amir Hamdi
Amir Hamdi
Hire Me
  • Save
Designer talk pathfinder minimal letters icon chat talk designer
Download color palette

Quick icon for a slack channel I'm part of that keeps me in contact with all the designers I've worked with in the past.

We cleverly named it Designer talk :)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Amir Hamdi
Amir Hamdi
Designer & Illustrator from New Haven, Connecticut
Hire Me

More by Amir Hamdi

View profile
    • Like