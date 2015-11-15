thecloudartist

Day of the blooper - What do you guys think? - stickerart

Day of the blooper - What do you guys think? - stickerart
I really love day of tentacle and super marios bloopers, so i made this mashup, what do you think about to print this as stickers?

Posted on Nov 15, 2015
