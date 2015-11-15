The Cuckoo Clock Struck 6:00

A half-process for one of the Clone Club Mysteries (http://wetcloudmedia.com/clone-club-mysteries). I always start from weird reference images and my own sketches before going into Illustrator and playing with vector art. Then I take layers of vector art into Photoshop and tinker until I like it! It's all good fun all around. Sometimes I do like the vector art better...

(also note the discrepancies in time...there's a story to it because I'm a dorky fangirl! ^_^)