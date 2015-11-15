Santiago Dutour

A logotype for a marathon competition company named "Rocky". Can't decide which one works better. The last one tries to represent a runner, a running track and a swimmer. I think that one is the most interesting mark.
Hope you can help me. Thanks a lot!

Posted on Nov 15, 2015
