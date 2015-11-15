What's your Blood Type?

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A little bit of branding for a Dieting campaign. It's based around eating for our Blood Type in order to gain the best possible health benefits. The book that inspired my ideas is titled 'Eat Right For Your Type' by Dr. Peter J D'Adamo and was originally created for my final project at University. Please see more of this at: https://www.behance.net/lukecuttelldesign or check my Facebook page. I'm excited to finally be a part of the community and thanks for taking the time to view :)