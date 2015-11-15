Sören Naulin

Ain't shivers ... #4 {WIP}

Ain't shivers ... #4 {WIP} wax voodoo skulls melted hatch drawing candle dotwork smoke illustration
Well well well, it's been a while since I posted anything, as it's been a while since I had not had time to work on it, truth be told.

Anyway, I've had a little dilemma (and so lost time) with the colors I wanted to develop, my solutions were too complicated to fit on the distance -especially with sessions as much disparates-, finally it led to a three-color process, which will allow me to complete this work within a reasonable time (hopefully).

Rebound of
Ain't shivers ... #2 {WIP}
By Sören Naulin
Posted on Nov 15, 2015
