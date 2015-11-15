Paris is about Life

"Friends from the world, thank you for #prayforParis, but we don't need more religion! Our faith goes to music! Kisses! Life! Champagne and joy!" -Joann Sfar

Help by donating to any of these organizations:

• The Secours Catholique-Caritas France - https://don.secours-catholique.org/don_non_affecte/~mon-don/

• French Secours Populaire - https://www.secourspopulaire.fr/don#.VkZ4OWSrRhA

• Friends of Fondation de France, Inc. - https://www.nycharities.org/give/donate.aspx?cc=1598