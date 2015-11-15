Daniel Moulton

Animated Icon A Day Part 4

Animated Icon A Day Part 4 2d 3d icon icon a day loop
I wanted to do an animation of a different icon every day, one per day. the challenge was to make the transitions seamless and use a mix of 2d and 3d animation

Posted on Nov 15, 2015
