Hello world!
¥€$! The moment is finally there! After a lot of finetuning & improvements the website is ready to welcome you. We ended up with a minimalistic website that really focusses on the visual content and usability. Less is more anyway. Special thanks to the hard work of www.icidasset.com who coded the whole thing! Couldn't have done it without you buddy!
Feel free to visit at www.studiosampersand.be.