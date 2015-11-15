Hallie Rose Taylor

Nighthawks- Vectorized

Nighthawks- Vectorized animals vectors wings hawks nighthawks wildlife nature birds
Ta-da! My very first ever vectorized image. Today my friend Sophie Roach (find her work if you haven't already!) told me about a program called Cocoapotrace that auto-vectorizes images. My lines are too thin in a lot of pieces for it to be effective, but some, like this one, look rad!

I felt so excited about this that I just had to share it.

Posted on Nov 15, 2015
