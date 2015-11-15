Autumn Pattern

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I'm just starting to flesh out this Autumn inspired pattern. My goal was to create some interesting shapes that flow into each other and also incorporate an acorn and an oak leaf.
There are some spacing issues, but if think this is starting to take shape.
My intentions not to use a stroke, but color in each shape with its own color and texture, to create something with more visual interest.