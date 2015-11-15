Ray Mawst

Autumn Pattern

Ray Mawst
Ray Mawst
  • Save
Autumn Pattern geometric leaf oakleaf oak acorn drawing illustration pattern
Download color palette

I'm just starting to flesh out this Autumn inspired pattern. My goal was to create some interesting shapes that flow into each other and also incorporate an acorn and an oak leaf.

There are some spacing issues, but if think this is starting to take shape.

My intentions not to use a stroke, but color in each shape with its own color and texture, to create something with more visual interest.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Ray Mawst
Ray Mawst

More by Ray Mawst

View profile
    • Like