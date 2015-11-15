Allysa's Dragon

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Really happy to be a part of this year's The Monster Project! The project's concept is very inspirational and simple - the kids draw monsters, then artists from all over the world recreate them! So here is the original artwork by Alyssa Rogers and my interpretation of it :).
Be sure to check out all the amazing entries here: www.gomonsterproject.com
Thanks for watching!