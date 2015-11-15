Sonya Robine

Albert's scooter!

aftereffects scooter typo t-rex dinovember dino dinosaure character animation albert
Albert is a litte t-rex who is discovering the world. If you want to know more about Albert follow him on instagram : instagram.com/albertandsonya/ Albert's adventures: https://vimeo.com/145382096 Enjoy!

