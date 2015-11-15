Joonas Jansson

Sweeeet

Joonas Jansson
Joonas Jansson
  • Save
Sweeeet candy illustration color texture retro sweets
Download color palette

Get some candy! Trying out some color schemes for a little candy bar illustration for a promotional postcard.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Joonas Jansson
Joonas Jansson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Joonas Jansson

View profile
    • Like