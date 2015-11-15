Shot 038 - Email Client

Today's challenge is a redesign of the email client. Admittedly, this shot took a while initially because I couldn't figure out how to reconcile reading and composing messages... but once I realised that the next challenge is a compose box, I decided to go for something simpler and integrate the functionality into this model.

The idea is not too far from an Inbox by Gmail approach, but with the hope of making sure the focus is on emails as individual entries, rather than collections of threads that can generally be more confusing when recorded over time. Hopefully this structure will make more sense with the next shot!

@2x. Thoughts welcome.