Day 001 - Login Form

UI is something I'm interested in that I lack experience with, so I decided to join in on this, 100 days long, #DailyUI trip. So here's to the start of my first ever, actual UI journey!

I'm following tasks set by Paul Flavius Nechita
His dribbble: https://dribbble.com/NpaulFlavius
His website: http://www.100daysui.com/

Day 001 task: Login form

I've created a Login/Sign up page for travel themed website.

Image source: https://unsplash.com/photos/D2K1UZr4vxk

Posted on Nov 15, 2015
