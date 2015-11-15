Day 001 - Login Form

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
UI is something I'm interested in that I lack experience with, so I decided to join in on this, 100 days long, #DailyUI trip. So here's to the start of my first ever, actual UI journey!
I'm following tasks set by Paul Flavius Nechita
His dribbble: https://dribbble.com/NpaulFlavius
His website: http://www.100daysui.com/
Day 001 task: Login form
I've created a Login/Sign up page for travel themed website.
Image source: https://unsplash.com/photos/D2K1UZr4vxk