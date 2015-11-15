Daniel Baldwin
TINT

Office Locations

Daniel Baldwin
TINT
Daniel Baldwin for TINT
  • Save
Office Locations icon flat illustration lines empire state building nyc new york city golden gate bridge sf san francisco big ben london
Download color palette

Minimalist line icons for TINT's about page.

---

I'm available for freelance projects! Email me at danielbaldwinco@gmail.com and let's create something awesome together.

TINT
TINT

More by TINT

View profile
    • Like