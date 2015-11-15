Erin Agnoli

Homebrew Label Design

Erin Agnoli
Erin Agnoli
  • Save
Homebrew Label Design craft icon typography brewery packaging label beer
Download color palette

Finalizing this homebrew label :) Excited to get started on labels for some new brews soon!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Erin Agnoli
Erin Agnoli

More by Erin Agnoli

View profile
    • Like