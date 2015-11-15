Gosha Bondarev

I don't have time I create time.

brush palette clock lettering illustration watercolor calligraphy
I don't have time, I create time. I didn't have time to draw this piece but I made some sacrifices to find time for it.

Posted on Nov 15, 2015
