David 🎬 Paliwoda

SPAN conference article: Google Cardboard

David 🎬 Paliwoda
David 🎬 Paliwoda
  • Save
SPAN conference article: Google Cardboard gif headset vr cardboard google
Download color palette

Little animation for an article I wrote about Google Design's SPAN conference

https://medium.com/@davepaliwoda/5-lessons-from-google-span-conference-2015-217e957b3a69

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2015
David 🎬 Paliwoda
David 🎬 Paliwoda

More by David 🎬 Paliwoda

View profile
    • Like