Ivan Dimitrov

Ira - Real estate brand

Ivan Dimitrov
Ivan Dimitrov
  • Save
Ira - Real estate brand bodoni font typography corporate identity logo brand real estate ira
Download color palette

One of my logos for real estate company. I used Bodoni for typeface.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Ivan Dimitrov
Ivan Dimitrov

More by Ivan Dimitrov

View profile
    • Like