Voyage - Travel Icons (40 Free Icons)

Voyage - Travel Icons (40 Free Icons) travel icons travel smashing magazine icon set icons voyage
I present to you Voyage, a set of 40 vector travel icons created in conjunction with Print Express for Smashing Magazine.

The download contains AI, EPS, PDF, SVGs and PNGs.

Get the set now, over on Smashing Magazine.

Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Icons!!! I love them. Who doesn't love icons?!?!
