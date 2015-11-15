Bryn Taylor

Brand New Portfolio Site

Bryn Taylor
Bryn Taylor
  • Save
Brand New Portfolio Site semplice bryn taylor mobile responsive typography colour website site design portfolio ux ui
Download color palette

It's been a long time coming—but my new online portfolio is now ALIVE AND KICKING!

Feedback like always is welcome and please do let me know if you notice any bugs or mistakes :-)

Designed and built on the Semplice platform (http://www.semplicelabs.com).

Be sure to check out the live version ➞ http://www.bryntaylor.co.uk

Bryn Taylor
Bryn Taylor

More by Bryn Taylor

View profile
    • Like