Brand New Portfolio Site

It's been a long time coming—but my new online portfolio is now ALIVE AND KICKING!
Feedback like always is welcome and please do let me know if you notice any bugs or mistakes :-)
Designed and built on the Semplice platform (http://www.semplicelabs.com).
Be sure to check out the live version ➞ http://www.bryntaylor.co.uk