Rafael Polutta

Location Tracker – Daily UI #020

Rafael Polutta
Rafael Polutta
  • Save
Location Tracker – Daily UI #020 tracker location 020 dailyui
Download color palette

For day 20 I stretched the location tracker a little and created a direction map icon for my blogpost instead. Close enough.

#dailyui #day020

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Rafael Polutta
Rafael Polutta

More by Rafael Polutta

View profile
    • Like