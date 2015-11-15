Benson Chou

WHA x Oxford Pennant

Benson Chou
Benson Chou
  • Save
WHA x Oxford Pennant collab workhardanywhere flag pennant oxfordpennant
Download color palette

Teaming up with Oxford Pennant to produce 50 limited edition handmade pennants. Made in USA.

More info here: http://workhardanywhere.com/oxford-pennant/

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Benson Chou
Benson Chou
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Benson Chou

View profile
    • Like