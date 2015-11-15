Mark van Leeuwen

Breathe

Mark van Leeuwen
Mark van Leeuwen
  • Save
Breathe script hand lettering design lettering typography type
Download color palette

In times like these, when we have to witness horrible things that happen, we must take a step back. Just breathe. Let our minds be at ease. Make our thoughts go to all the victims, and all of those who have lost loved ones.
In times like these we must stand together. Together we will be strong.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Mark van Leeuwen
Mark van Leeuwen

More by Mark van Leeuwen

View profile
    • Like