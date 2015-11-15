Earl Lou V. Mahinay

Editorial Cartooning

When you're asked to create an editorial cartoon for your little brother's project. Big heads, small body, distorted letters, and a bit of humor...isn't that fun? :D

Tools:
- letter size bondpaper
- uni PIN fine line (0.2, 0.4, & 0.8)

Posted on Nov 15, 2015
