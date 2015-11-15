JayCruz

Hierarchy Of Users Needs

Hierarchy Of Users Needs aarron walter a book apart books pyramid
Recreated this graphic directly from the A Book Apart Book Designing for Emotion by Aarron Walter which is terrific.

Posted on Nov 15, 2015
