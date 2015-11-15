Personal Branding

Nijaz Muratovic

I want to take a moment and thank @Alex Miller for the generous invite to this wonderful community. Thank you, Alex!

Before my invitation I had all sorts of plans on what my debut shot was going to be. However, when the time came, I got stuck. Nevertheless, I feel this most recent personal rebranding will do just fine at my first attempt at the game.

Cheers, play on!

