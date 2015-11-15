Personal Branding

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I want to take a moment and thank @Alex Miller for the generous invite to this wonderful community. Thank you, Alex!
Before my invitation I had all sorts of plans on what my debut shot was going to be. However, when the time came, I got stuck. Nevertheless, I feel this most recent personal rebranding will do just fine at my first attempt at the game.
Cheers, play on!