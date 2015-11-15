David Ly

Bay Area Iconic T-Shirt

Bay Area Iconic T-Shirt icon oakland bay area san francisco shirt
Represent the San Francisco and Oakland with this modern shirt and hoodie. Sport this one-of-a-kind illustration designed by NerdyHippo, a Bay Area native, that features iconic landmarks in both San Francisco and Oakland including: Transamerica Pyramid, Bay Bridge, and the Port of Oakland Cranes and more. This shirt does not discriminate and comes in a rainbow of colors.

Posted on Nov 15, 2015
