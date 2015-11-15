Bay Area Iconic T-Shirt

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Buy one now!
Represent the San Francisco and Oakland with this modern shirt and hoodie. Sport this one-of-a-kind illustration designed by NerdyHippo, a Bay Area native, that features iconic landmarks in both San Francisco and Oakland including: Transamerica Pyramid, Bay Bridge, and the Port of Oakland Cranes and more. This shirt does not discriminate and comes in a rainbow of colors.