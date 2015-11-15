Russ Pate
Wier / Stewart

Indian Queen Drink Illustrations: Cool as a Cucumber

Russ Pate
Wier / Stewart
Russ Pate for Wier / Stewart
Hire Us
  • Save
Indian Queen Drink Illustrations: Cool as a Cucumber drinks cocktail illustration
Download color palette

We are creating some new pieces for The Indian Queen here in town. So we decided to illustrate their featured drinks.

This one here is the Cool as a Cucumber.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Wier / Stewart
Wier / Stewart
Hire Us

More by Wier / Stewart

View profile
    • Like