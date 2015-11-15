Alyssa Richards

More Storm Clouds

Alyssa Richards
Alyssa Richards
  • Save
More Storm Clouds bolt lightning cute thunder weather icon icon weather logo storm cloud
Download color palette

Pretty sure I'm starting to get lost in the storm cloud process. I'm not sure which representation is best. I'm trying to develop something that is an abstract representation of a storm, but not something that looks more like cotton or an ice cream cone. Thoughts?

Bf9a669582b02d9b688f0e681107696b
Rebound of
Storm is Brewing
By Alyssa Richards
View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Alyssa Richards
Alyssa Richards
Sr. Product Designer

More by Alyssa Richards

View profile
    • Like