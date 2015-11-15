Emily Zalla

X Drop Cap

Emily Zalla
Emily Zalla
Hire Me
  • Save
X Drop Cap vector linework red lettering alphabet x decorative pattern geometry typography letter
Download color palette

Working on an alphabet of drop caps as a visual exercise—each a different style. 12 of 26 complete today!

Emily Zalla
Emily Zalla
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Emily Zalla

View profile
    • Like