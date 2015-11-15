George Moxeve

Bro Alliance - App Icon

George Moxeve
George Moxeve
Hire Me
  • Save
Bro Alliance - App Icon air force soldier warrior bro alliance icon app
Download color palette

Install app on your device http://broalliance.com

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2015
George Moxeve
George Moxeve
Designing emotional connections between users & products
Hire Me

More by George Moxeve

View profile
    • Like