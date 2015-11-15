Ted Bettridge

Don't Nike Concept - Huarache

Don't Nike Concept - Huarache concept advertisement billboard modern huarache poster nike brand brand-identity
This is the final part of the series and you guys seemed to like it! This time probably my favourite shoe - the Huarache. These shoes have so much character and really fun to work with :) Thanks a bunch guys,
