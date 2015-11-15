Mai Bhumiwat

P-type

Mai Bhumiwat
Mai Bhumiwat
  • Save
P-type typography illustration
Download color palette

type design for paper crafts project coming up!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Mai Bhumiwat
Mai Bhumiwat
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Mai Bhumiwat

View profile
    • Like