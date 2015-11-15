Amanda Dilworth

Food Illustration

Food Illustration colourful vibrant onions olives mushrooms saffron flowers vine leaves grapes menu wine pattern food illustration
Commissioned by London based branding agency Ragged Edge to produce menu patterns for the Autumn/Winter season, that reflect the fun yet sophisticated feel of All Bar One bars.

Working with fantastic clients and being massively passionate about food and drink, made this such an exciting project to work on.

