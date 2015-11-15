Sam Dunn

Orion Books

Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
  • Save
Orion Books pen detail colour drawing sword art cover book illustration
Download color palette

I did a series of book covers for Orion Books.
Here's a section of the cover for The Riddle - Masters Game - https://www.orionbooks.co.uk/books/detail.page?isbn=9781473212022

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

More by Sam Dunn

View profile
    • Like