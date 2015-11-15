Haotian Zheng

Notification With Swipe Gesture

notification gesture swipe mail os osx mac
A simple demo made in 5 minutes with Principle.
This swipe-to-delete-or-archive gesture has shipped with mail.app since iOS7.
But it's funny to see what it will be like on Mac OS X notification center with trackpad :-)

Posted on Nov 15, 2015
