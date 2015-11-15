Stephanie Engle

Stephanie Engle
Stephanie Engle
New Facebook Profile ios profile facebook
One of my projects from Facebook this summer (minus last minute touches inserted after I left) + the diversity resources provided by Facebook Design. Credit goes to the other wonderful designers on my team for the grand concept and ideas -- I just helped take it down the last mile.

Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Stephanie Engle
Stephanie Engle

