Supriyo Roy

World News Application - WIP

Supriyo Roy
Supriyo Roy
  • Save
World News Application - WIP content photos interface mobile mobile app ios flat news news app ux ui app
Download color palette

A Quick User Interface example for a recent news application project I have had chances to work on.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Supriyo Roy
Supriyo Roy
Building Hyype.

More by Supriyo Roy

View profile
    • Like