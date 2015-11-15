Vincent Le Moign

Food - Nova icons

Vincent Le Moign
Vincent Le Moign
  • Save
Food - Nova icons pack set lollipop ui interface flat material design material app android icons google
Download color palette

Preview of the NOVA Icons collection: 4000 icons following the Google Material guidelines. Imminent release. Follow me on twitter @webalys for more news.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Vincent Le Moign
Vincent Le Moign

More by Vincent Le Moign

View profile
    • Like