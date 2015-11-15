🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Lately, I've been thinking about pushing myself further, not only as a designer, but also as a person. This project is about letting go of previous habits and setting new ones. It's totally possible to produce something new everyday, while finishing regular works & assignments. Why do I publish this? To encourage everyone to push their limits. To show, that if You really want something, You can achieve it.
See the full project on https://www.behance.net/gallery/31206027/50LOGOS50DAYS
Remeber, the only barrier is in Your mind :)