Lately, I've been thinking about pushing myself further, not only as a designer, but also as a person. This project is about letting go of previous habits and setting new ones. It's totally possible to produce something new everyday, while finishing regular works & assignments. Why do I publish this? To encourage everyone to push their limits. To show, that if You really want something, You can achieve it.

See the full project on https://www.behance.net/gallery/31206027/50LOGOS50DAYS

Remeber, the only barrier is in Your mind :)