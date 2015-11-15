Curalate

We're Hiring.

Curalate
Curalate
  • Save
We're Hiring. ecom images marketing marketing design product design ui ux
Download color palette

Hey folks! We're looking for a product designer to join our Curalate team. Talented, collaborative, and humble folks – Say hello!

Philadelphia, New York, or Seattle:
PHL https://boards.greenhouse.io/curalate/jobs/62065
NYC https://boards.greenhouse.io/curalate/jobs/61465
SEA https://boards.greenhouse.io/curalate/jobs/62066

Marketing designer? We're lookin' at you too.

Who
Curalate enables brands to connect visual content to commerce, empowering millions of people daily to easily purchase the products they want from the brands they love.

Why
This is an exciting, yet challenging role – we'd love for you to really own an integral part of Curalate's future success.

Check out our talented crew:
http://www.curalate.com/about-us/

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Curalate
Curalate

More by Curalate

View profile
    • Like