Spacecraft launch

Today we launched a new version of our site v.3.2. 😊
The first version was a lot of bugs and errors that we found with your help and corrected them.
What's new?
1. Client optimisation 🤓:
1.2. Optimised animation,
1.3. Optimised graphics,
1.4. Increased download speed styles (CSS),
1.5. Increased download speed of scripts,
1.6. Increased download speed of portfolio cases.
2. Adaptation 😎:
2.1. Fixed bugs in mobile devices,
2.2. Fixed bugs in desktop devices.
New ☺️:
3.1. Added geral animation,
3.2. Added animation in page transitions,
3.3. Animation of blocks on the order page,
3.4. Animation of blocks on the page of contacts.
See live site: http://flatata.com
